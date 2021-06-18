Top 10 world news: Apple daily executives charged under Chinese security law, First judge of colour nominated to Canadian SC & more

Just a day after United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused China of using its security legislation to "target dissenting voices", the CEO, and chief editor, two of the five arrested Apple Daily tabloid's executives have been charged under the authoritarian law. Meanwhile, due to a dramatic rise in the number of coronavirus cases due to the new Delta strain, Russia's capital Moscow closed its European football Championship fan zone and banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The United Kingdom is also suffering under the onslaught of the Delta strain of COVID-19, and according to a new study, a corelation has been discovered between the strain gaining prominence, and the number of patients infected with the coronavirus doubling every 11 days in England.

Click on headlines to read more

'We must press on': Two Apple Daily executives charged in Hong Kong under China's security law

A day after the Hong Kong government crackdown on its offices, the pro-democracy Apple Daily popular tabloid made it to the stands with an extra-large print run and a characteristic message of defiance emblazoned on its front that read: "We must press on".

Delta variant represents almost 90% of coronavirus cases, confirms Moscow mayor

After reporting over 17,000 cases in one day, Russia's capital Moscow closed its European football Championship fan zone and banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Canadian PM Trudeau nominates first judge of colour to Supreme Court

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Mahmud Jamal to the country's Supreme court, making him the first judge of colour since the146 years of the institution's existence.

COVID-19 infections rising exponentially in England, doubling every 11 days

Surpassing 10,000 for the first time since late February, the United Kingdom registered 11,007 new daily coronavirus infections on Thursday and according to a new study, the number of patients infected with the coronavirus in England doubling every 11 days.

Court orders AstraZeneca to deliver less vaccines than EU demand

A court in Belgium has ordered pharma giant AstraZeneca to deliver 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to European Union (EU) members by September 27, fewer than what the EU had demanded.

US Supreme Court backs Catholic agency in case on gay rights and foster care

In a setback for gay rights, the US Supreme Court ruled unanimously that a Catholic social services agency in Philadelphia could defy city rules and refuse to work with same-sex couples who apply to take in foster children.

France decries Russia's 'seizure of power' in central Africa

France accuses Russia of making efforts amounting to "seizure of power" in the Central African Republic (CAR) acknowledging that CAR's cooperation with Russian "mercenaries" had prompted Paris to scale down its military support.

Becoming a developing nation: Nepal graduates from UN’s least developed country status

Based on a The United Nations Committee for Development Policy (UN CDP) recommendation, Nepal has qualified to graduate into a developing nation from a Least Developed Country (LDC) without meeting the per capita Gross National Income (GNI) criterion.

Juneteenth: The African-American community's fight for its rights

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is annually observed on June 19 to commemorate the day when the Confederate states, in 1865, surrendered to end the Civil War and African-Americans were informed about their long-due freedom.

'Sangorians' take a page from insurgent playbook in fight against Taliban

Discover the story of the Sangorians, named after a Turkish soap opera, they count former Taliban insurgents among their ranks and dress like their enemies, but the shadowy "Sangorians" militiamen are among the fiercest forces on the Afghan battlefield.