Top 10 world news: Afghanistan's return to dark ages, WHO expert on the continuing pandemic and more

Despite ongoing talks with the Afghan government and the withdrawal of US troops, many Afghans are disappointed by the new restrictions placed on the local population in some of the districts that are under Taliban control. Reportedly, the Taliban distributed leaflets in some areas ordering people to follow severe regulations identical to those enforced on Afghans when the Taliban ruled the nation from 1996 to 2001. Restrictions include women having to cover themselves from head to toe and be accompanied by a man when venturing out of their homes.

In other news, Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist during an interview expressed concern that the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down. She also mentioned some factors that might be contributing to the steady rate of infections and deaths worldwide.

Click on headlines to read more

Return to dark days: Taliban impose strict restrictions on women, media in Afghanistan’s north

Afghanistan's citizens are dismayed at the new restrictions imposed on them by the Taliban in a number of the districts that they have recently taken over, despite ongoing talks with the Afghan government and the march of the US military.

COVID-19: WHO chief scientist lists four reasons for pandemic not slowing down

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says the deadly Coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down. Read about the possible reasons that according to her might be affecting the pandemic.

G20 ministers set to green light global tax reform

A historic pact to tax multinational companies more fairly is expected to be agreed upon Saturday by finance ministers of the G20. An agreement by 131 countries earlier this month included the implementation of a minimum global tax rate of 15 percent.

Bangladesh factory fire: Owner charged with murder

52 people were killed by a fire that broke out at a Bangladesh factory on Sunday. The owner of the factory was arrested and charged with murder.

Chinese citizens evacuated from Afghanistan as US troops withdraw

210 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Afghanistan due to safety concerns, amid United States troop withdrawal.

EU hits goal of delivering vaccines for 70% of adults

According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Union has achieved its goal to deliver enough coronavirus vaccines to cover 70 per cent of the adult population.

Joe Biden warns Vladimir Putin on ransomware attack from Russia

Russia needs to take action against hacking groups behind the ransomware attacks, according to US president Joe Biden.

US: Charlottsville statue at the centre of deadly 2017 protests removed

Charlottsville, Virginia in the US has removed a statue of US Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which was at the centre of a deadly white supremacist rally in August 2017.

Pakistan's Islamic body that said man can ‘lightly beat’ wife halts legislation on Domestic Violence Bill

Several flaws have been revealed and reactions have been divided over a bill in Pakistan in which aims to protect women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable populations from domestic abuse.

Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate

On Saturday, Japan evacuated more than 120,000 residents from some southern prefectures because of heavy rain, NHK reported. A few days earlier, deadly landslides had struck Atami, a seaside city southwest of Tokyo.