Chinese citizens evacuated from Afghanistan as US troops withdraw

Amidst the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, China has evacuated 210 of its nationals citing safety concerns.

On Thursday, Xiamen Airlines in a social media post said that Chinese nationals stranded in Afghanistan were flown to Wuhan, Hubei Province, by a flight from Kabul on July 2.

It was later confirmed that despite "top-notch" epidemic prevention measures among them were 22 people infected with the coronavirus.

Chinese officials confirmed recent returnees had been infected with coronavirus but did not reveal particulars of the evacuation flight.

Calling for all Chinese nationals to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible, the Chinese consular affairs department offered them assistance in a social media post.

Chinese state media tabloid Global Times reported that the flight had been organised by the government.

With US President Joe Biden's vow to complete troop withdrawal by August 31, fears have been growing.

After two decades of bloody conflict in Afghanistan, since the start of troop withdrawal Taliban has taken control of around 85 per cent of the territories, which has given rise to the Afghan government's declining control over provincial capitals.

Washington's quick and chaotic withdrawal has been harshly criticized by Beijing in recent weeks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing that the US while disregarding its responsibilities and duties is withdrawing troops quickly from Afghanistan, dumping the resulting chaos on locals and neighbouring counties.

He added that as the original culprit of the Afghan issue, the United States has an unavoidable responsibility.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is set to discuss the deteriorating Afghan security situation with counterparts from Russia, India, Pakistan and numerous Central Asian countries at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation next week.

Throughout China, social media users celebrated the rescue mission as a national victory, with related hashtags receiving more than 300 million views on Weibo.

(With inputs from agencies)