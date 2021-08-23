Top 10 world news: Afghanistan crisis, COVID-19 vaccines, and more

Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country just when Taliban were entering Kabul. WION spoke exclusively with his brother Hashmat Ghani.US military planes are doing rapid diving combat landings to beat the threat of a missile attack, with video showing a French transport plane yesterday deploying flares designed to confuse heat-seeking technology which may have been stolen by Islamic State in Afghanistan.US military planes are doing rapid diving combat landings to beat the threat of a missile attack, with video showing a French transport plane yesterday deploying flares designed to confuse heat-seeking technology which may have been stolen by Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Watch | Plan was to assassinate Ashraf Ghani, says former Afghan Prez's brother Hashmat Ghani







Watch: US jets evacuating Afghans make ‘diving combat landings’, drop flares amid ISIS missile fears



Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani has dismissed reports of his joining the Taliban saying he has "accepted their rule" but "accepted not to join them".

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US troops withdrawal deadline of August 31 is not met



Amidst the calls for extension of US troops withdrawal deadline, the Taliban have issued a stark warning against the move.

Ex-NASA scientist's Earth-saving idea involves stealing energy from Jupiter



Sun is a source that sustains all life on Earth. But there will come a time when the Sun will begin to run out of the fuel a billion years from now. At this time, Sun will expand in size and literally burn our planet. There will be no escape.



'You are not a cow, You are not a horse': FDA warns against using ‘animal drug’ ivermectin to treat COVID-19



The US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) has issued a warning to people who are self-medicating with ivermectin tablets to treat COVID-19 symptoms, saying that it has not authorised the use of drugs for treating the infection as it is “intended to treat livestock.”



Watch: Tanzania's President slammed for her 'flat-chested' women footballers remarks



Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan is facing strong criticism over her controversial remarks about women footballers having "flat chests" and also suggesting that they would not be attractive candidates for marriage.

