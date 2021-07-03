Top 10 world news: Afghan govt claims 300 Taliban killed in 24 Hours, Trump's team launches GETTR to replace Twitter & more

Since May 1, or the start of the US military's final withdrawal of about 2,500 troops, Afghan forces and the Taliban have clashed fiercely across the rugged countryside as peace talks between them have faltered. After the recent US and NATO troops' evacuation of their main Bagram Air Base, the Afghan Ministry of Defence claims that in the last 24 hours, more than 300 Taliban fighters were killed in fighting with government forces. However, the Taliban has refuted these claims.

Meanwhile, following former US President Donald Trump's banning from social media platform Twitter, his team has launched a similar app GETTR. The app describes itself as a “non-bias social network for people all over the world", however, it has been flagged by users as a 'Place of hate'.

Click on headlines to read more

Afghanistan: Fighting rages as US forces seek exit by end of August

Afghan officials say since the announcement of US troop withdrawal, hundreds of Taliban fighters were killed in fighting across several provinces of Afghanistan.

'Place of hate': Donald Trump's team launches Twitter-like social media platform GETTR

Keeping in mind former US president Donal Trump's love for the social media platform Twitter, his team has now launched a similar platform called GETTR.

Possible in future to mix vaccine doses, says German health minister

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Friday that it would be possible in future to mix vaccine doses. In Spahn's opinion, it would be possible to combine the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine with a second shot of the mRNA vaccine like those from Pfizer or Moderna.

Russian planes practise bombing ships in Black Sea

Russia says that its warplanes practised bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises. There is tension between Russia and the West over NATO drills in the region and recent incidents with a British warship.

Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria

Condemning US airstrikes on Iraq, Iran denied US accusations that the country supported attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community to build a 'Great Wall of Immunity' to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that "We should face the imminent challenges together,".

Myanmar protesters burn junta leader's images on his birthday

In the latest demonstrations against the coup that over five months ago that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos, protesters burned mock coffins and pictures of Myanmar's army ruler Min Aung Hlaing.

More than 2,000 flee as Philippine volcano spews toxic gas

Philippine officials announce that over 2,000 people have fled from the eruption of the Taal volcano that has filled the air near the Philippine capital with toxic gas.

China's poor attitude towards human rights results in decline in popularity in developed countries: Study

A new study conducted by Pew Research Center has revealed that China’s popularity in developed countries has seen a major fall due to the way the country has been treating minority groups and the excessive restrictions on freedom and human rights.

Titus the T-Rex goes on display in England

The Wollaton Hall Natural History Museum will display the T-Rex's skeleton, discovered in Montana in 2018, as part of a new exhibition about the dinosaur's life and environment.