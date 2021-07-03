Possible in future to mix vaccine doses, says German health minister 

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters on Friday that it would be possible in future to mix vaccine doses. This means that, in Spahn's opinion, it would be possible to combine first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine with second shot of mRNA vaccine like those from Pfizer or Moderna.

Spahn said that addition of mRNA shot offered more protection against Delta variant of coronavirus. Delta variant is considered to be more infection.

Germany has enough shots available of all vaccines to be able to do this, as well as to provide booster shots to those who wanted them in the autumn, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)