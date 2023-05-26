Top 10 world news: 6.2 earthquake jolts Japan, Russian missile strikes clinic in Ukraine’s Dnipro and more

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Tokyo city in Japan on Friday. On the other hand, A Cambodian man lost his life in a brutal attack by at least 40 crocodiles. The incident occurred at his family’s reptile farm in Siem Reap.

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake (on the Richter scale) struck eastern Tokyo city in Japan on Friday, local media reported citing the meteorological agency.

The epicentre was recorded at a depth of 50 kilometres off eastern Chiba Prefecture on Friday at 7.03 pm (10.03 GMT). No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

India's Supreme Court on Friday quashed a plea that sought directions from the top court that the inauguration of the new Indian Parliament building should be done by the President of India Draupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bench consisting of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha declined to entertain the Public Interest Litigation which was filed by petitioner Advocate CR Jaya Sukin.

At least two people were killed and more than 23 injured, including two children, after a missile struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that missile was Russia-made, and called it a 'crime against humanity' as he shared a video of the place where the missile hit. It showed smoke coming out of the roofless buildings with blown-out windows.

Something has gone down between Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal. In a much-talked-about video that has now gone viral, Salman and Vicky can be seen attending IIFA in Abu Dhabi. As Salman Khan enters, Vicky Kaushal who is busy posing with fans and generally interacting with those there, is seen being pushed away by the former’s security personnel.

Last week, Roger Waters, the co-founder and former lyricist of the rock band Pink Floyd, drew flak for donning a 'Nazi-style uniform' at a concert in Berlin.

As per the local media reports, Waters performed at Germany's Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 17, where the words, "The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite, just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly," were projected on a screen.

A Cambodian man was killed by 40 crocodiles on Friday after he fell into their concrete enclosure. The incident took place at his family’s reptile farm in Siem Reap. 72-year-old Luan Nam was reportedly trying to move a crocodile where it had laid eggs from the cage. The man was using a stick as a goad; however, the crocodile attacked the goad and pulled it towards itself, causing the man to lose balance and fall right into the enclosure.

Five French security personnel have been handed a preliminary charge over their failure to respond to distress calls made by migrants in 2021, which led to the killing of at least 27 people. The migrants, including six women and one young girl, were travelling on a flimsy boat in the treacherous English Channel. Four dead bodies are yet to be discovered.

Bird flu, a highly pathogenic avian influenza, has caused significant damage to poultry production worldwide, resulting in the culling of over 200 million birds in the last 18 months. In Chile, the disease, as per AFP, has killed close to 9,000 sea lions, penguins, otters and small cetaceans. France, which has also been severy affected by the disease, has now announced its intention to launch a vaccination program against bird flu in the autumn following successful tests on ducks, according to the farm ministry.

In India's Bihar, a Ponzi scheme fueled by a rumour promising substantial profits from buying virtual pigs has cost villagers hundreds of thousands of rupees. As reported by Boom Decode, the scheme had people investing in pigs and other livestock online through a game, with the expectation of high returns.