France indicts five soldiers for failing to rescue 27 migrants killed in 2021 English Channel tragedy

Five French security personnel have been handed a preliminary charge over their failure to respond to distress calls made by migrants in 2021, which led to the killing of at least 27 people. The migrants were travelling on a flimsy boat in the treacherous English Channel, including six women and one young girl. Four dead bodies are yet to be discovered.

French police had earlier filed preliminary charges against 10 people on account of manslaughter and assisting the illegal entry of migrants. Now, preliminary charges against the five military personnel will allow magistrates more time to investigate the case. A total of 3 magistrates are investigating the case. Currently, the five men are not kept in detention, as France’s strict military code doesn’t permit the authorities to do so. What are the allegations against French personnel? As per several media reports and judicial files prepared by the investigators, the French maritime rescue personnel ignored a staggering 15 distress calls made by the migrants and instead turned over the responsibility to British authorities. The migrants had also shared their live location on WhatsApp with the French authorities and had alerted them that their boat was sinking and the engine broke down.

The on-duty personnel failed to send any assistance to the drifting boat. According to a report by Radio France, the rescue team was not aware about the gravity of the situation.

This was the deadliest migration accident on the English Channel in 2021. The incident sent tensions between France and Britain soaring, with both nations lambasting each other for failing to protect the rights of migrants embarking on the deadly path in search of better economic opportunities. Indictment welcomed by migrants organisation The news of the indictment of five French personnel was welcomed by Utopia 56, an organisation for migrants. In a statement, the organisation said, “We are naturally pleased that the enquiry is advancing. But beyond the responsibility of individuals to respond to their hierarchy, we want to shed light on the responsibility of both the French and British authorities in this tragedy."