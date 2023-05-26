40 crocodiles tear apart Cambodian man after he accidentally falls into their enclosure

A Cambodian man was killed by 40 crocodiles on Friday after he fell into their concrete enclosure. The incident took place at his family’s reptile farm in Siem Reap. 72-year-old Luan Nam was reportedly trying to move a crocodile where it had laid eggs from the cage. The man was using a stick as a goad; however, the crocodile attacked the goad and pulled it towards itself, causing the man to lose balance and fall right into the enclosure.

A large group of reptiles then went right after the man and tore him into pieces. His one arm was bitten off and swallowed by crocodiles. Later, his body remains were recovered from the enclosure with bite marks all over. Police reveal details about the incident Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, was quoted by AFP as saying, "While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure." He added, "Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead."

Police also revealed that the victim was the president of the local crocodile farmers’ association. His family will now sell his entire stock after having urged him for years to stop raising crocodiles on their reptile farm.

The police chief also said that a two-year-old girl was killed and eaten by crocodiles in her family’s reptile farm in the same village back in 2019. Siem Reap known for having crocodiles as major inhabitants Crocodiles are a prominent feature of Siem Reap's natural ecosystem, particularly in the Tonle Sap Lake and surrounding wetlands. That explains why there are so many reptile farms in the region.