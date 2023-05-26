Two killed, 23 injured after Russian missile strikes medical clinic in Ukraine’s Dnipro

At least two people were killed and more than 23 injured, including two children, after a missile struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that missile was Russia-made, and shared a video of the place where the missile hit. It appeared to show smoke coming out of the roofless buildings with blown-out windows.

“There are 23 injured in Dnipro,” the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram, after several buildings were hit.

The fire covered 1,000 square metres of the medical facility, where a three-story building was partially destroyed, Lysak added.

He added that rescue workers are searching for people under the rubble.

Among the dead is a 69-year-old man died. “He was just passing by when a Russian terrorist missile hit the city…,” the official added.

Zelensky said that with a strike on a medical facility, “Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest.”

Among the injured include two boys aged three and six, who have been hospitalised along with 19 others, Lysak said. Three are said to be in a critical condition.

A clip shared by the local media purportedly showed rescuers helping the badly injured people as they escape from the clinic through corridors full of rubble.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office claimed that at least four people are missing following the attack in Dnipro.

Earlier, Lysak claimed that the region came under a "mass attack...with missiles and drones" on Thursday night.

"It was a very difficult night. It was loud," he said. "Dnipro has suffered."

Dnpiro comes under fresh attack

The latest attack on Dnpiro comes after the Ukrainian authorities claimed to have shot down 17 missiles and 31 drones launched from Russia overnight.

Several drones and missiles hit targets in Dnipro and the eastern city of Kharkiv, including an oil depot.

They said that Ukraine's capital Kyiv was also targeted, adding that bits of intercepted drones fell on the roof of a shopping centre, while a house and several cars were damaged.

In Russia, a blast damaged a residential and office building in the southern city of Krasnodar, east of Crimea, on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

