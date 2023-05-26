Berlin police to investigate Roger Waters for incitement to hatred over donning 'Nazi-style' uniform

Last week, co-founder and former lyricist of the rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, drew flak for donning a 'Nazi-style uniform' at a concert in Berlin.

As per the local media reports, Waters performed at Germany's Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 17, where the words, "The show will start in 10 minutes and a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite, just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly," were projected on a screen.

On Friday (26 May), Berlin police released a statement saying that they were investigating Waters for incitement to hatred.

As per the images circulated on social media, Waters could be seen wearing a long, black coat with red armbands on stage at the Mercedes-Benz arena last week.

"We are investigating on suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to used to glorify or justify Nazi rule, thereby disturbing the public peace," police spokesman Martin Halweg told AFP, confirming an earlier report by Jewish News.

"The clothing resembles the clothing of an SS officer," Halweg added.

Waters is known to be a pro-Palestinian activist and has also been condemned for holding anti-Jewish views.

In recent weeks, the singer has performed in several German cities as part of his "This Is Not A Drill" tour.

The crooner has denied the anti-Semitism condemnations arguing that he was demonstrating against Israeli policies and not the Jewish people.

As per AFP reports, at the controversial Berlin concert, Waters flashed the names of several deceased people on a large screen, including that of Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp Israeli Foreign Ministry condemns Roger Waters What drew particular outrage from social media users in Isreal and the Israeli Foreign Ministry was Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh being listed immediately before Holocaust victim Anne Frank. Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/4tcrV6f8mt — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) May 24, 2023 ×

"Good morning to everyone but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust," Israel's foreign ministry tweeted earlier this week.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center also took to Twitter and criticized the event further calling for the German authorities to officially charge Waters for invoking and distorting Holocaust images.

"Shame on Frankfurt authorities and Mercedes Benz arena in Berlin — a place from where Jews were deported by the Nazis — for providing anti-Semite #RogerWaters this venue for his concert with no concern/care for the Jewish community," the centre tweeted. Shame on Frankfurt authorities and Mercedes Benz arena in Berlin — a place from where Jews were deported by the Nazis — for providing anti-Semite #RogerWaters this venue for his concert with no concern/care for the Jewish community. https://t.co/XYAS4bFi7h — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) May 23, 2023 ×

"Will Germany prosecute #RogerWaters for Holocaust distortion or will promoters rush to book the anti-Semite for more lurid 3-D anti-Israel + #Antisemitic hatefests masquerading as concerts?" it added.

(With inputs from agencies)



