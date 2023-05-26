In shocking viral video, Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal at IIFA

Something has gone down between Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal. In a much-talked-about video that has now gone viral, Salman and Vicky can be seen attending IIFA in Abu Dhabi. As Salman Khan enters, Vicky Kaushal who is busy posing with fans and generally interacting with those there, is seen being pushed away by the former’s security personnel.

Vicky Kaushal can be seen trying to speak to Salman Khan as he looks on and marches ahead with security. Netizens are calling out Salman Khan and his security staff for pushing Vicky Kaushal away.

Some called the whole episode “distasteful” and Salman Khan’s security people “rude”, while others said that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor needs strict security, “Aam admi ki tarah side me kardia but we all know the security reason for Salman khan." Another commented, “This is called Attitude and the power of Salman Khan." When a user pointed out that it was rude, a fan replied, “That wasn’t rude, Salman Khan is under death threats right now, the security is doing their job perfectly."

The video has now been pulled down from several celebrity paparazzi accounts. Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 Salman Khan is currently busy with a shooting schedule for his next film, Tiger 3. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal’s now-wife, Katrina Kaif. At the Abu Dhabi press conference, Salman said, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”