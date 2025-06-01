/Top 10 world news: 40 Russian jets hit, nearly 400 drones downed, claims Ukraine; Trump's wild claim on Biden, and more

Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) launched a "large-scale" attack to destroy Russian jets and its airbases as it geared up for talks in Istanbul with Moscow counterparts on Monday (June 2) to explore hope of a ceasefire.



US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy once again, this time by reposting a wild conspiracy theory that claims President Joe Biden was “executed” in 2020 and replaced by clones.



Click on the headlines to know more

40 Russian jets hit, nearly 400 drones downed, claims Ukraine | What we know

Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) launched a "large-scale" attack to destroy Russian jets and its airbases as it geared up for talks in Istanbul with Moscow counterparts on Monday (June 2) to explore hope of a ceasefire.

‘There is no Joe Biden’: Trump boosts wild claim that Biden was executed in 2020 and was replaced by 'roboticsoullessclone'

US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy once again, this time by reposting a wild conspiracy theory that claims President Joe Biden was “executed” in 2020 and replaced by clones.



Sheikh Hasina charged with ‘crimes against humanity’ as trial begins in Bangladesh

The prosecutors of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh formally charged former prime minister Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun for the violent crackdown on the July 2024 uprising led by students.



British and Chinese nationals indicted for alleged plot to smuggle US military technology to China

Federal grand juries in Milwaukee and Los Angeles indicted two foreign nationals, Cui Guanghai, 43, of China, and John Miller, 63, of the United Kingdom and a US lawful permanent resident, with interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit interstate stalking (Los Angeles) and conspiracy, smuggling, and violations of the Arms Export Control Act (Milwaukee).



‘Took revenge for 1971’: Hafiz Saeed’s terror outfit JuD claims credit for Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in Bangladesh

Senior leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), the Pakistan-based extremist outfit founded by 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, have claimed credit for the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, saying that they took revenge for Pakistan’s dismemberment in 1971, and revealed that they played a role in the massive anti-government protests last year in Dhaka.



No more Mujib but Hindu, Buddhist temples: Bangladesh drops Hasina's father's image from new currency

Bangladesh has begun issuing redesigned banknotes from Sunday, 1 June, that no longer feature the portrait of the country’s founding father and former prime minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Dutch MP Geert Wilders condemns arrest of Indian influencer Sharmistha Panoli, urges PM Modi to ensure she is freed

Sharmishta Panoli, a Social media influencer was arrested by the Kolkata police from Gurugram in Haryana on Friday (May 30) night. The arrest was made for allegedly uploading a video on social media that had communal overtones.



Rain lashes Delhi-NCR after dust storm, brings respite from heat

Several areas in Delhi-NCR were hit by a massive dust storm, and then heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday (June 1), bringing respite from heat at the peak of summer.



Manchester United complete blockbuster Matheus Cunha signing from Wolves, pens five-year deal

Manchester United completed their first summer signing on Sunday (June 1) as they acquired the services of Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha from Wolves. Linked with the winger since the January transfer window, Cunha joins United on a five-year deal and reported fee of $84mn.

Will Mahabharat be Aamir Khan's last film? Actor says, 'I have nothing...'

Aamir Khan, known as the 'perfectionist' in Bollywood made his debut in acting in his uncle Nasir Hussain's film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973 and since then there has been no looking back. The actor who has given several hits, recently hinted at retirement which might be after his anticipated project Mahabharat.