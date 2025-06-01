/Manchester United complete blockbuster Matheus Cunha signing from Wolves, pens five year deal

Manchester United completed their first summer signing on Sunday (June 1) as they acquired the services of Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha from Wolves. Linked with the winger since the January transfer window, Cunha joins United on a five-year deal and reported fee of $84mn. The announcement was made public after the Red Devils put out a social media post, announcing the arrival of the former Atletico Madrid star.

Cunha signs for United

“Manchester United has reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration,” a statement on United’s website read.

The 26-year-old has 13 senior caps for Brazil, and, in his club career, has made 270 appearances and scored 72 goals in the English, Spanish, German and Swiss top flights.

Cunha is likely to replace the outgoing Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford who are set to leave United at the end of the season.

Both were on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa while United struggled to maintain their usual standards. The 20-time English champions finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

The defeat to Spurs also saw them miss out on Champions League football and will be without any continental football for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Under head coach Ruben Amorim, United are expected to have a huge overhaul. The club has already waved goodbye to Jonny Evans, who announced his retirement while Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are set to leave on a free transfer.

The futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund are also in the air as they too are expected to leave. Garnacho has attracted interest from Premier League and Serie A sides while Højlund is also likely to be moved on if a concrete interest is shown by any club.