Edited By Wion Video Desk
Published: May 26, 2025, 20:32 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 20:32 IST
Ruben Amorim Apologises To Man United Fans After Disastrous Season
May 26, 2025, 20:32 IST

Ruben Amorim Apologises To Man United Fans After Disastrous Season

Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim has delivered an apology to the club's fans and promised that the 'good days' will return to the club.

