/Dutch MP Geert Wilders condemns arrest of Indian influencer Sharmistha Panoli, urges PM Modi to ensure she is freed

Sharmishta Panoli, a Social media influencer was arrested by the Kolkata police from Gurugram in Haryana on Friday (May 30) night. The arrest was made for allegedly uploading a video on social media that had communal overtones.



In the video that went viral, Panoli allegedly made communal remarks while accusing Bollywood actors of remaining silent on Operation Sindoor. According to the police, her video “derogatory and disrespectful" in nature was aimed at a particular religious community.



Geert Wilders, a member of the Dutch Parliament and the leader of the right-wing Party for Freedom, has said the influencer's arrest is a "disgrace for freedom of speech" and has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure she is freed.

"Free the brave Sharmishta Panoli! It's a disgrace for the freedom of speech that she was arrested. Don't punish her for speaking the truth about Pakistan and Muhammad. Help her @narendramodi," Wilders said in a post on X. The photo with the post read, “All eyes on Sharmistha.”

Who is Sharmishta Panoli?

Sharmishtha Panoli is 22 years of age and studies law at the Pune Law University. She has been active on social media for a while and has a strong following on her Instagram. Her public Instagram handle has over 93k followers.

On 14 May 2025, she posted a video in response to a Pakistani social media user questioning India's position on the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people based on their religion.

In the clip, that went viral Panoli criticised Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent on Operation Sindoor that India carried out against terror camps in Pakistan.

After facing backlash Panoli deleted the video and wrote, “I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY. Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody. So anybody is hurt, I'm sorry… Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public posts.”