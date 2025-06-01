Ukraine on Sunday (June 1) launched a "large-scale" attack to destroy Russian jets and its airbases as it geared up for talks in Istanbul with Moscow counterparts on Monday (June 2) to explore hope of a ceasefire.

The operation, named, 'Operation Spider’s Web' was carried out by Ukraine’s security service (SBU), targeted four airbases in what could be the most damaging drone strike of the three-year war.



Confirming the strike, an SBU source said, “Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation by the SBU.”

What all airbases were targeted?

Video clip from Belaya base in Siberia shows rows of Russian strategic and nuclear bombers burning, while heavy plumes of black smoke were seen rising above Olenya air base in the Arctic.

Drones also targeted the Ivanovo air base, northeast of Moscow, and Dyagilevo base, south of the capital.

A massive explosion has also shook the Russian Arctic city of Severomorsk, which is home to the Northern Fleet’s main naval base, although the damage is not yet clear.

This is Ukraine's first air attack in Siberia since the start of the war

Ukrainian secret services released a video that they say shows several aircraft on fire on Belaya air base in eastern Siberia, more than 4,200 kilometers from Ukraine. "Ukrainian security services are carrying out a large-scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bombers far from the front, in Russia," they said, adding more than 40 aircraft had been hit.

They also claimed the attack targeted the airfields of Diaguilevo, Olenia, Ivanovo, and Belaya. However, these claims are yet to be verified.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) also shared photos that allegedly show preparations for an attack on a Russian airfield.

How 'Operation Spider’s Web' was organised?

Sources in the SBU said, "Special operation "Web", which resulted in the SBU's downing of 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft, was organised for over a year and a half. The operation was personally supervised by the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

A source with Ukraine's SBU security service said the coordinated attacks inside Russia were "aimed at destroying enemy bombers far from the front".

Sources further said that the SBU's first smuggled FPV drones into Russia, followed later by mobile wooden cabins.

Once in Russian territory, the drones were hidden under the roofs of these cabins, which had been placed on to trucks. At the time of the attack, the roofs were remotely opened, allowing the drones to take off and hit the nearby airbases.

Videos have also emerged showing drones emerging from the roof of one of the vehicles involved. Ukraine estimates the damage caused by the attacks at over $2bn (£1.5bn).

The targets hit included TU-95s (the large strategic bomber known as “Bear”), TU-22M3s (supersonic long-range bomber) and A-50 (early warning and control aircraft).

Ukraine's SBU security service on Sunday claimed that it had hit Russian military planes worth a combined $7 billion in a wave of drone strikes on Russian air bases thousands of kilometres behind the front lines.

"$7 billion: This is the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SBU's special operation," the agency said in a social media post.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.