/No more Mujib but Hindu, Buddhist temples: Bangladesh drops Hasina's father's image from new currency

Bangladesh has begun issuing redesigned banknotes from Sunday, 1 June, that no longer feature the portrait of the country’s founding father and former prime minister, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

For decades, Rahman’s image appeared on every denomination of the Bangladeshi currency. He is also the father of Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister whose removal has sparked political unrest across the country.

A shift after political change

Following the exit of Sheikh Hasina from power, Bangladesh Bank confirmed last year that it planned to update its banknotes. Now, that plan has come into effect.

Speaking to AFP, Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan said the new currency design will shift focus entirely away from individuals.

"Under the new series and design, the notes will not feature any human portraits, but will instead showcase natural landscapes and traditional landmarks," Khan explained.

Notes to highlight heritage and nature

According to AFP, the new designs will include illustrations of Hindu and Buddhist temples, the work of late artist Zainul Abedin, and the National Martyrs’ Memorial, which honours those who lost their lives during the 1971 Liberation War.

The redesigned notes aim to highlight Bangladesh’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, rather than any political figures.

Not the first redesign in Bangladesh’s history

This isn’t the first time Bangladesh has made major changes to its currency. In 1972, after its liberation from Pakistan, the country released notes featuring a map of the newly formed nation.

Subsequent series included Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait as the leader of the Awami League. However, during times when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party held power, currency designs focused more on historical and archaeological sites.

New notes rolled out in stages

Bangladesh Bank has so far released notes in three different denominations. "The new notes will be issued from the central bank's headquarters, and later from its other offices across the country," Khan added. "The other denominations of the notes with new designs will be released in phases."