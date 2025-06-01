/Rain lashes Delhi NCR after dust storm, brings respite from heat

Several areas in Delhi-NCR were hit by a massive dust storm, and then heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday (June 1), bringing respite from heat at the peak of summer.

A forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted dust or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning in Delhi on Sunday.

The heavy rain has made the weather pleasant in Delhi and the surrounding areas of the national capital region. People who had been enduring intense heat in summer have finally got significant relief.

The minimum temperature of the national capital region on Sunday was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in NCR was recorded at 56 per cent.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality was recorded in the “moderate” category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 198. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.



Earlier, on Saturday, rain lashed parts of Delhi and NCR as the weather department issued an orange alert, warning of downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.

A temperature drop of up to 9 degrees Celsius from normal was witnessed in Delhi after rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.



The national capital has witnessed record rainfall that has provided respite from the heatwave conditions that are normally prevalent in the month of May.