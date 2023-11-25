Top 10 world news: Hamas delays hostages release, 41 workers still stuck in Uttarakhand tunnel, & more

We are tracking live updates on WION's website pertaining to the hostage release situation amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. As per the latest at the time of writing this, the release of the second group of hostages by Hamas faced a delay due to a disagreement over the volume of aid entering the besieged city of Gaza. In addition to the war in West Asia, WION is also tracking updates related to the on-ground rescue ops in Uttarakhand after a tunnel collapsed trapping 41 workers inside it. The operation hit a roadblock on Friday, however, drilling which was done to reach out to the workers is expected to resume Sunday (Nov 26).

In other news, Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russia conducted its most extensive drone assault on the capital Kyiv on Saturday (Nov 25). At least five individuals have sustained injuries.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas on Friday freed the first batch of hostages seized in the deadliest attack in Israel's history under a deal that saw a temporary truce take hold in war-ravaged Gaza. Thirteen Israeli hostages captured during Palestinian militants' cross-border raids were back in Israeli territory where they would undergo medical checks before being reunited with their families, the army said.

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The authorities have managed to insert wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another 2 metres to reach the workers.

Local Ukrainian officials have alleged that Russia on Saturday (Nov 25) launched its largest drone attack against the capital of Kyiv since the war started last year in February. Media reports claimed that at least five people were injured.

Emotions swelled as many families reunited after the first batch of hostages were released by Hamas from Gaza amid a temporary truce on Friday (Nov 24).

An Indian-origin student in Australia is currently in a medically induced coma following an assault. A suspect, identified as 25-year-old Benjamin Dodge Collings, has been taken into custody and charged with criminal assault. The incident occurred on November 5 at a precinct in Tasmania, where the student, in his 20s, pursuing a master's degree at the University of Tasmania, was attacked around 4.20 am local time.

Amid the United States' comments on Bangladesh elections, Dhaka's Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said that it "interferes with our domestic affairs" but hoped for engagement to "try to make them understand that we are committed and they have no reason to doubt our intentions." Elections will take place in Bangladesh in January, with Washington calling for a "free and peaceful election" which is seen as trying to interfere in the country's internal matters.

China's military is gearing up for "combat training activities" along its border with Myanmar starting Saturday, following a recent incident where a convoy of trucks carrying goods into Myanmar was engulfed in flames.

“Terrorism should not be politicised,” this is what India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in March this year, while speaking alongside foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the US during a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting.

After a 118-day hiatus due to an actors' strike that concluded on November 8, Venom 3 is back in action, according to star Tom Hardy. The actor, who plays the titular character, took to social media on Friday to share the good news and express his enthusiasm for returning to the set.