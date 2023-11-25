Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue LIVE: GPR to help in solving technical glitch
Story highlights
All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The authorities have managed to insert wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another 2 metres to reach the workers.
Elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers have been made in anticipation of the moment when they crawl out through the pipe.
#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Geophysicist, GPR survey team member B Chendhoor says, "We were called because something got stuck in the auger machine. GPR helps us know how far the metallic object is...GPR basically scans, therefore two people are needed one… pic.twitter.com/32HDnQceXa— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023
Cyriac Joseph, MD and CEO of Squadrone Infra Mining Pvt Ltd spoke about the drone technology being used in the rescue operation.
"This is a new technology, it goes into GPS-denied areas and is used in underground tunnels and underground mines. It has been introduced in India recently. Our target is to determine how we can rescue the 41 trapped workers and how quickly we can do it. The safety of the rescue team is also important," Joseph Cyriac Joseph, MD and
CEO of Squadrone Infra Mining Pvt Ltd said.