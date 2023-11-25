LIVE TV
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue LIVE: GPR to help in solving technical glitch

WION Web Team
DehradunUpdated: Nov 25, 2023, 01:38 AM IST

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Photograph:(ANI)

Story highlights

Efforts have been intensified to rescue 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials to ensure that the workers are pulled out of the rubble safe and sound

All eyes are on the rescue operations which have been intensified to rescue the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara in Uttarakhand since November 12, 2023. The authorities have managed to insert wide pipes up to 45 metres through the rubble and are drilling another 2 metres to reach the workers.

Elaborate healthcare arrangements for the workers have been made in anticipation of the moment when they crawl out through the pipe.

Follow WION for all the LIVE updates on rescue operation nearing its last stage at a tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand

25 Nov 2023, 1:38 (IST)
GPR to help in solving technical glitch
25 Nov 2023, 1:35 (IST)
Drone technology used in rescue operation

Cyriac Joseph, MD and CEO of Squadrone Infra Mining Pvt Ltd spoke about the drone technology being used in the rescue operation.

"This is a new technology, it goes into GPS-denied areas and is used in underground tunnels and underground mines. It has been introduced in India recently. Our target is to determine how we can rescue the 41 trapped workers and how quickly we can do it. The safety of the rescue team is also important," Joseph Cyriac Joseph, MD and
CEO of Squadrone Infra Mining Pvt Ltd said.