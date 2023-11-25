In Pics | Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling to restart from Sunday

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 07:15 PM IST

A significant length of the 800-millimeter-wide steel pipe had been inserted into the collapsed section of the tunnel, estimated to be around 60 metres long. This is serving as a lifeline for the trapped workers, reaching a distance of 57 metres and connecting them to the outside world for essential supplies.



Specialised machine mobilised from Hyderabad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the situation. A specialised machine from Hyderabad is being mobilised to cut the auger machine trapped in the tunnel.



(Photograph: ANI )

Prime Minister Modi monitors progress

Chief Minister Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively monitoring the rescue efforts on a daily basis. An exploration of all possible options is underway, he said.



(Photograph: ANI )

About 10-12 meters of drilling remaining

Senior officials confirmed that only 10-12 meters of drilling remain to reach the trapped workers.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Evacuation strategy in place

Sections of steel pipe are being assembled and pushed into the narrow tunnel passage, forming the basis for using wheeled stretchers to safely evacuate the trapped construction workers.



(Photograph: ANI )

Landline set up so anxious family can connect to trapped workers

Setbacks have created concerns among anxious family members outside the tunnel. Now, a landline has been set up so that they can connect with trapped workers.



(Photograph: ANI )