Indian student in coma after brutal assault in Australia, suspect out on bail

An Indian-origin student in Australia is currently in a medically induced coma following an assault. A suspect, identified as 25-year-old Benjamin Dodge Collings, has been taken into custody and charged with criminal assault. The incident occurred on November 5 at a precinct in Tasmania, where the student, in his 20s, pursuing a master's degree at the University of Tasmania, was attacked around 4.20 am local time.

The victim was promptly taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital in Hobart, Tasmania, after the assault.

Reports indicate that he suffered 'extradural bleeding,' leading to a shift in his brain. Additionally, his right lung collapsed. This demanded several hours of brain surgery.

Collings, residing in Lenah Valley, was arrested by the police shortly after the incident.

Now, the accused is facing charges, including criminal code assault, with a maximum prison sentence of 21 years.

Collings has been granted magistrate bail and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4, facing charges such as assault, providing false information, resisting a police officer, and unrelated driving offences.

The University of Tasmania's Media Director, Ben Wild, acknowledged the incident and stated that the university has been in regular contact with the student's family.

They have also assigned a complex case manager, translators, liaison officers, and provided accommodation and other forms of support.

In response to questions about the measures taken by the university, Ben Wild reportedly mentioned the limitations due to the ongoing legal proceedings, stating, "The case has gone through the court system as well, and we are very limited in what we can say."

There are concerns raised by the community. Reports quoting the victim's friends noted that his family in Assam does not possess passports to travel to Australia.

The police have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the assault was racially motivated, media reports said.

Residents, however, have expressed frustration, given the severity of the victim's condition, and the fact that the charged individual has been granted bail.

Germanjit Singh Gill, a resident, reportedly posted on the 'Indians in Tasmania' Facebook group, expressing concern and seeking community support for the victim.

"The person charged has been set out on bail whereas the poor man is fighting for his life," he wrote and added, "Someone assaulted our brother for no reason, and we can't even ask questions? We are harnessing community support to help the victim."