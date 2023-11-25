LIVE TV

India and Australia's bid to boost strategic cooperation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
India and Australia held their second 2+2 ministerial dialogue to discuss wide range of strategic, defence and security issues, to further advance cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Jaishankar met with Australia's Deputy PM & Defence minister Richard Marles and foreign minister Penny Wong as part of the ministerial dialogue. Here is what the two countries decided during the meeting.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos