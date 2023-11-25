India and Australia's bid to boost strategic cooperation
India and Australia held their second 2+2 ministerial dialogue to discuss wide range of strategic, defence and security issues, to further advance cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister Jaishankar met with Australia's Deputy PM & Defence minister Richard Marles and foreign minister Penny Wong as part of the ministerial dialogue. Here is what the two countries decided during the meeting.