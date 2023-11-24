Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Netanyahu says Israel 'committed to return of all abductees'
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas on Friday freed the first batch of hostages seized in the deadliest attack in Israel's history under a deal that saw a temporary truce take hold in war-ravaged Gaza. Thirteen Israeli hostages captured during Palestinian militants' cross-border raids were back in Israeli territory where they would undergo medical checks before being reunited with their families, the army said.
Attached are photos and information on Adina Moshe, released today after 49 days in Hamas captivity.
Adina Moshe, 72 years old, was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7th from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, after the terrorists murdered her husband Sa'id Moshe. She has four children: Maya, Yael, Sasson, and Amos. She now returns to the embraces of her children and grandchildren. She will be able to resume helping raising her grandchildren living in the kibbutz and return to her hobbies: cooking, growing plants, and reading books.
A total of 137 trucks carrying food, water, medicine and other essentials have been unloaded in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas truce began Friday, the United Nations said.
This was the biggest humanitarian convoy to enter Gaza since the war started on October 7, the UN office for humanitarian affairs said in a statement.
Israel was "committed to the return of all our abductees", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday after a first group of hostages seized in Hamas attacks were freed under a truce agreement.
"This is one of the goals of the war, and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war," he said in a statement.
