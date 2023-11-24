Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Netanyahu says Israel 'committed to return of all abductees'

Israel was "committed to the return of all our abductees", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday after a first group of hostages seized in Hamas attacks were freed under a truce agreement.

"This is one of the goals of the war, and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war," he said in a statement.

"We have now completed the return of the first of our abductees. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a whole world

But I emphasize to you - the families, and to you - the citizens of Israel: we are committed to the return of all our abductees

This is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war"