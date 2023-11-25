Celebrations break out in West Bank as prisoners reach home to heroic welcome

Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of a four-day truce with Hamas reached home Friday (Nov 24) as celebrations broke out in the West Bank.

A total of 39 prisoners were freed on day one of the truce, who reached home to a heroic welcome, with fireworks clouding the night sky and patriotic Palestinian music exalting the atmosphere.

Some of the prisoners were draped in Palestinian and Hamas flags. Celebration in Palestine after the release of Palestinian prisoners. pic.twitter.com/eKWWZnxKQ6 — Mehfooz (@Mehfooz_zaki) November 24, 2023 × “Thank you, thank you, Gaza.” chants of young men in Beitunia, Ramallah, in a massive celebration of freed children captives on the streets of Ramallah pic.twitter.com/jQyUdl6Ea0 — Palestine Captives 𓂆 (@Palestinecapti1) November 24, 2023 × “I have no words, I have no words,” newly released 17-year-old Jamal Brahma was quoted as saying by Associated Press, as he searched for something to say to the hordes of jostling journalists and thousands of chanting Palestinians, many in national dress. “Thank God,” he managed to utter.

Israel to release 150 hostages

Under the deal, Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners over the next four days. The truce can be extended an extra day, as per Israel’s offer, for every 10 additional hostages released.

The prisoners, released by Israel on Friday, were accused of minor offences like chanting, clapping, hand-waving and screaming fenzy, AP reported.

Watch: Israel-Hamas War: 300 Palestinian prisoners to be released as people in Gaza await swap deal × Some of them were accused of staging attacks on Israeli security forces and some were even convicted. Some teenagers were arrested for throwing stones at the IDF, and were charged with ‘supporting terrorism.’

Israel launches crackdown on celebrations

As Israeli-controlled West Bank basked in celebrations, Israeli authorities reacted by launching a stiff crackdown.

Israeli security forces at one point unleashed tear gas canisters on the crowds, sending young men, old women and small children sprinting away as they wept and screamed in pain.

“The army is trying to take this moment away from us but they can’t,” Mays Foqaha said as she tumbled into the arms of her newly released 18-year-old friend, Nour al-Taher from Nablus, who was arrested during a protest in September at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. ”This is our day of victory.”

Israel currently holds a record 2,200 Palestinians in administrative detention, a policy defended by Israel as a counter-terrorism measure. This has sparked controversy, with Palestinians considering them prisoners of war and allocating public funds for their support, a practice criticised by Israel and the US as an incentive for violence.