Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Palestinian doctor says Israeli strike on UN school kills 27

Tel Aviv, IsraelUpdated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:36 AM IST

The Israel-Hamas war has now entered its 49th day. The Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, killing around 1,200 people, injuring thousands, and taking over 200 people as hostages back to Gaza. As the war goes on, the focus is now on talks between the warring sides about the release of hostages. But in one of the most significant breakthroughs towards de-escalation of hostilities, Israel and Hamas reached a truce deal on November 22.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel has agreed to a deal with Hamas to free 50 civilian hostages held by the militant group in Gaza in return for the release of some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a series of pauses in the fighting, in one of the most significant breakthroughs towards de-escalation of war between Israel and Hamas which has led to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent weeks. 

24 Nov 2023, 0:35 (IST)
Palestinian doctor says 27 dead in Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza

A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.

The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.

