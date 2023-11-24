Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Palestinian doctor says Israeli strike on UN school kills 27
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel has agreed to a deal with Hamas to free 50 civilian hostages held by the militant group in Gaza in return for the release of some 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and a series of pauses in the fighting, in one of the most significant breakthroughs towards de-escalation of war between Israel and Hamas which has led to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza in recent weeks.
A Palestinian doctor said Thursday at least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza.
The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said on condition of anonymity.