Explained: Delays, dilemmas and setbacks — A look inside Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Israel approved a hostage deal with Palestinian militant-political group Hamas on Wednesday (Nov 22) that was reportedly brokered by Qatar and had been more than a month in the making.

Hamas would exchange 50 Israeli hostages with Israel for about 150 Palestinian prisoners currently held in custody. Israel would now commence a four-day pause in fighting in Gaza with the first exchange of hostages likely to take place as early as Thursday (Nov 23), according to the US officials.

Israel would also stop drone overflights for six hours a day. After those days, the pause could be extended a day with each additional 10 hostages Hamas releases.

The Israeli side would allow the passage to some 300 trucks of aid into Gaza during the days of pause.

The United States acknowledged the role played by Doha as well as Cairo in the finalisation of the hostage deal.

President of the United States wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I thank Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt for their critical partnership in reaching this deal. And I appreciate Prime Minister Netanyahu's commitment in supporting an extended pause to ensure this deal can be fully carried out."

Israel-Hamas hostage deal: Why it took 45 days for a deal to be finalised?

The negotiations for the deal began even before Israel began its ground operations in Gaza. The return of hostages was part of US State Secretary Antony Blinken's shuttle diplomacy's agenda as well.

But the explosion inside Ahli Baptist hospital in Gaza on October 17 — which according to initial reports, killed hundreds (a claim later described as 'vastly exaggerated' by US intelligence — emerged as the biggest initial impediment for the negotiations aimed at ensuring the return of hostages.

The same hospital explosion US upended US President Joe Biden's wartime visit to West Asia in addition to public antagonism across West Asia's capitals against the US over Washington's expressed support for Israeli assault in Gaza.

In the aftermath of Gaza hospital explosion, the Jordanian kingdom cancelled a scheduled four-war summit between Joe Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and the Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas and thus Biden could engage only with Israeli leaders during his wartime visit.

The current deal, in its form and format, had been on table for about a month, according to the Guardian.

For weeks, Qatar, in coordination with the US was helping facilitate negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the deal announced on Nov 22.

The centre of effort to de-escalate the state of war in Gaza has been in Doha, since Qatar occupies the position of pivotal swing state in the West Asia.

The outline of a deal to free women and children held hostage by Hamas, has been put together during weeks of talks in Doha, according to the Washington Post.

Israel-Hamas hostage deal: What does it mean?

Bringing the hostages back has been one of the top priorities of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration despite an unprecedented assault in Gaza aimed at "eliminating Hamas".

But there is a catch.

Hamas is expected to exploit the pause in fighting as an opportunity to regroup. By the reported qui pro quo, the extension of pause for the release of 10 more hostages, could give Hamas's purported regrouping efforts an edge, and aggravate the military challenge for Israeli troops operating on ground in Gaza. Besides, since Israel has famously vowed to eliminate Hamas after branding it as heinous as Islamic State terrorist group, the survival of the Palestinian group would not represent a victory for Israel.

Israel-Hamas hostage deal: End of war in Gaza?

The deal simply means a pause in fighting for a period of time to facilitate the agreed upon exchange of hostages and prisoners from the either side. It is not a conventional ceasefire. The Israeli forces are still on ground in Gaza and the deal does not entail anything about them returning to Israel.

Israel has not yet gained the full control of northern Gaza where it says Hamas has fostered a web of tunnels to support its militant activities.

Notably, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that the country "will not stop after the ceasefire" and indicated that the fighting will continue after the agreed upon terms for hostage deal are conclusively honoured by the two warring sides.

