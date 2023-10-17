ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: 500 killed after Israeli airstrikes target hospital, claims Gaza health ministry

Tel Aviv Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:19 AM IST

The Gaza health ministry claimed that Israeli warplanes bombed the al-Ahli Hospital which was packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Photograph:(Agencies)

The Israeli military said that it was looking into the claims. If confirmed, the attack could be the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008

The Gaza health ministry has claimed that at least 500 people were killed after Israeli airstrikes targeted a hospital in the city.

On Tuesday (Oct 17), the Gaza health ministry claimed that Israeli warplanes bombed the al-Ahli Hospital which was packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, AP news agency reported.

The Israeli military said that it was looking into the claims. If confirmed, the attack could be the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.

This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon

C Krishnasai

Krishnasai is a member of the WION Web Team. He is a political news junky and an avid follower of cricket. 

Topics