Israel-Hamas war: 500 killed after Israeli airstrikes target hospital, claims Gaza health ministry
The Israeli military said that it was looking into the claims. If confirmed, the attack could be the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008
The Gaza health ministry has claimed that at least 500 people were killed after Israeli airstrikes targeted a hospital in the city.
On Tuesday (Oct 17), the Gaza health ministry claimed that Israeli warplanes bombed the al-Ahli Hospital which was packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, AP news agency reported.
The Israeli military said that it was looking into the claims. If confirmed, the attack could be the deadliest Israeli airstrike in five wars fought since 2008.
Israeli warplanes bombed Al-Ahli Arab hospital (Baptist Hospital) in the center of Gaza City, resulting in the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinians, including children and women.— State of Palestine - MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 17, 2023
الطائرات الحربية الإسرائيلية تقصف المستشفى الأهلي العربي (المستشفى المعمداني) وسط مدينة غزة، ما أدى… pic.twitter.com/ioVAyWRfvn
This is a developing story. More updates will be added soon
