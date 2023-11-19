The Capitals: Between killed and killers, Doha's vital role for peace in West Asia

Over the weekend as the Indian subcontinent, Australia and parts of Europe were spellbound by the blockbuster Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia, a ray of hope for the longest duration of pause of conflict in Gaza emerged. In the Qatari capital Doha, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stood with European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.



Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borell, in Doha on November 19, 2023 | AFP



"I'm now more confident that we are close enough to reach a deal that can bring the people safely back to their homes," the Qatari Prime Minister said, referring to the effort to broker talks between Israel and Palestinian organisation Hamas — deemed a terrorist organisation by the United States and West — amid raging war in Gaza that began on October 7.

After October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas killed around 1200 Israelis, Israel's retaliatory attack on Hamas in Gaza Strip has left over 12,000 Palestinians dead, and has consequently stoked an unprecedented humanitarian crisis amid Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu administration's effort to locate Hamas control centre in Gaza.

The centre of effort to de-escalate the state of war in Gaza has been in Doha, since Qatar occupies the position of pivotal swing state in the West Asia.

The outline of a deal to free women and children held hostage by Hamas, according to Washington Post, has been put together during weeks of talks in Doha.

So how come Qatar sits in this unique position to broker peace in West Asia?

In the entire gulf region, only Oman has ties with Sunni extremists and the Iranian Ayatollahs, as well as the Saudis, Turks, Israelis, and the Americans.



Doha has been the capital of refuge for Hamas. This picture shows Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian (L) with Hamas' political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on October 31, 2023 | AFP

It is not only the place of residence of Hamas’s political wing, its top leader Yahya Sinwar, but is also integral to Hamas' ability to enter the international financial system.

As the place of refuge for the top Hamas leaders, described as terrorists by Israel, Doha is in position to deem them ineffective to the point that they are unable to throw the region in turmoil.

This is why all hostage release deals are mediated exclusively through Doha. This is why Qatari PM told the world that they are nearing the deal to free over 240 people held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. And that soon, the state of war may transform into a terminal conflict.