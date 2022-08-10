Top 10 news: Thirteen killed in Russian strikes near Zaporizhzhia plant, and more

Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of rocket strikes near a Russian-held power plant, that the former says has killed 13 civilians and injured 11, five of whom are said to be critical. In other news, Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, charged the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government on Wednesday with plotting a conspiracy to put his party against the military.

Thirteen killed in Russian strikes near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ukraine

Renewed strikes near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant have led to new fears of a nuclear disaster. Regional Governor Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that Russia had fired a total of 80 rockets at the area.

Shehbaz govt trying to present my party and Pakistan army as opponents: Imran

When speaking to his party's members and supporters via video link on Wednesday, Imran claimed that the coalition government is planning to have the largest party in the nation engage in armed conflict with its own army.

Up to 50 missing after migrant boat sinks off Greece

An air and sea rescue operation was underway Wednesday after around 50 people went missing when a migrant boat sank in the Aegean Sea, the Greek coastguard said.

Contingency plan: Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion amid legal dispute with Twitter

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold Tesla’s shares worth $6.9 billion while citing his ongoing legal battle with social media giant Twitter.

American mother and teen daughter charged after illegal abortion

Authorities in Nebraska have charged a mother and her teenage daughter with felonies after they allegedly performed an illegal home abortion and then tried to burn and bury the foetus, which the expectant girl allegedly referred to as a “thing” she wanted “out of her body”.

A look at Serena Williams' greatest achievements over the course of her illustrious career

Williams boasts of the highest number of Grand Slam titles, 23, won by any player, male or female, in the Open Era. Margaret Court is the only player who has more Majors titles to her name than Williams.

GALLERY | Issey Miyake's life and career in pictures: Everything to know

The celebrated Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died at the age of 84 on August 5. As per Japan's Kyodo news agency, he was suffering from liver cancer. Miyake was known for his designs, clothing and a line of perfumes.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for the 8th time, Tejashwi Yadav becomes deputy

Nitish Kumar, leader of Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), took oath as Bihar’s chief minister on Wednesday (August 10) for the eight time after announcing a new ‘grand alliance’ with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other opposition parties.

Donald Trump refuses to answer questions in NY investigation

Former US President Donald Trump has said that he declined to answer questions while appearing under oath in a New York state attorney general's civil probe into alleged fraud at his family business.

China's landmark #MeToo case against state TV host returns to court: Report

While the case of Zhou, now 29, inspired many others to share their experiences of sexual assault publicly and sparked a social media storm, a court ruled last year there was insufficient evidence to back her allegation.