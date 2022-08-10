Issey Miyake's life and career in pictures: Everything to know

The celebrated Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died at the age of 84 on August 5. As per Japan's Kyodo news agency, he was suffering from liver cancer. Miyake was known for his designs, clothing and a line of perfumes. Miyake was popularly known as the Japan's prince of pleats for his work into the development of the 'Pleats, Please' range, that was renowned for being more flexible than traditional pleating methods and also easier to make and care for. Miyake's best known product, however, was L'eau d'Issey, a perfume range for women. L'eau d'Issey in French means 'the water of Issey'. It was first introduced in 1992.

Here is everything you need to know about Issey Miyake.