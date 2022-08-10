Issey Miyake's life and career in pictures: Everything to know

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 06:51 PM(IST)

The celebrated Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died at the age of 84 on August 5. As per Japan's Kyodo news agency, he was suffering from liver cancer. Miyake was known for his designs, clothing and a line of perfumes. Miyake was popularly known as the Japan's prince of pleats for his work into the development of the 'Pleats, Please' range, that was renowned for being more flexible than traditional pleating methods and also easier to make and care for. Miyake's best known product, however, was L'eau d'Issey, a perfume range for women. L'eau d'Issey in French means 'the water of Issey'. It was first introduced in 1992. 

Here is everything you need to know about Issey Miyake.

Birth

Issey Miyake was born on April 22, 1938 in Hiroshima. If the name of the city rings a bell, it is because it was one of the two cities that were ravaged by US' atomic bombs towards the end of World War II. Miyake was 7 then. He did not speak about being exposed to a nuclear bomb until 2009, when the then US President Barack Obama dreamt of a world free of nuclear arms.
 

Issey Miyake wanted to be a dancer

His ambition at first was to be a dancer. But he became interested in fashion when he began to borrow fashion magazines from his sister and read them. 
 

Issey Miyake's education

He took admission in Tokyo's Tama Art University and graduated in 1964. He then studied in Chambre syndicale de la couture parisienne fashion school in Paris.
 

Issey Miyake's return to Japan.

After returning to his home country in 1970, he established Miyake Design Studio for women's clothing.
 

Issey Miyake becomes the king of pleats.

It was not until the late 1980s that his famous experiments with pleating began. Since he loved dancing, he wanted to design a more comfortable and flexible pleated clothing for dancers. Thus  'Pleats, Please' was born.
 

Issey Miyake's friendship with Steve Jobs.

Miyake was a close friend of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Jobs' iconic turtleneck sweater was designed by none other than Miyake.
 

Issey Miyake's love for technology

Issey Miyake was known for extensive use of technology in his work. 
 

