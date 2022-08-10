After snapping ties with BJP, Nitish Kumar to take oath for Bihar’s CM for the 8th time

Nitish Kumar, leader of the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), is expected to take oath as Bihar’s chief minister again on Wednesday (August 10) after announcing a new ‘grand alliance’ with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other opposition parties. Kumar recently resigned as Bihar’s chief minister and broke an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After Kumar’s resignation, a joint conference was held where they announced a new ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance, consisting of seven parties, 164 MLAs, and an independent MLA. According to a tweet by Kumar’s new alliance partner RJD, the swearing ceremony will take place at Raj Bhavan at 2 pm. It will be the eighth time Kumar will be sworn in as the chief minister of the state, ANI reported.

Although the tweet does not mention any names, Tejashwi Yadav is expected to serve as Bihar’s deputy chief minister. On a day of quick political development in Bihar, Kumar met the governor, Phagu Chauhan, twice: once to submit his resignation, and second, after being chosen as the leader of the grand alliance, to claim a new position for himself.

As this announcement came to hand, the BJP attacked Kumar’s choice, claiming that he had disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar. Kumar severed ties with the BJP in 2013 and re-joined the party in 2017. He claimed that the decision to break ties was by a unanimous vote. The JD-U members claimed that ties with the BJP deteriorated due to a number of instances, including RCP Singh’s exit from the party.

Tejashwi criticised the BJP and accused it of destroying parties with whom it has formed an alliance. He said, "Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. History shows that the BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms alliances. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra."

Kumar has been affiliated with the BJP for more than 20 years and even served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s administration in 1996. JD-U is the third major ally to defect from the BJP in three years, following Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal.

