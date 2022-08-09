India politics: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar chief minister, snaps ties with BJP

Nitish Kumar has broken the alliance with BJP and resigned as the chief minister of the Indian state of Bihar. He submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan along with letters of support from the RJD, Congress, Left, and other minor parties, clearing the way for the 'Mahagathbandha' or grand alliance government to take office once more and for him to continue as chief minister.

In the 243-seat Bihar assembly, the JD-U has 45 MLAs, bringing the grand alliance's strength to 160. With 79 MPs, the RJD is the only party with a majority.

Nitish Kumar, who went to Raj Bhavan alone, announced his resignation to the waiting media.



"I was the chief minister of Bihar. Now, I have given my resignation from the post of chief minister," he said.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when his JD-U received only a single berth in Narendra Modi's government at the Centre, former NDA ally Nitish has been dissatisfied with the BJP.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of lawmakers of his Janata Dal-United, Nitish Kumar, sources said, levelled allegations against the BJP, saying it was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him.



Sources said that Nitish Kumar accused the BJP of "horse trading" and giving some party leaders lucrative offers to make them ministers.

