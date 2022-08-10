Watch | Conspiracy being devised to present my party and Pakistan army as opponents: Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, charged the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government on Wednesday with plotting a conspiracy to put his party against the military.

When speaking to his party's members and supporters via video link on Wednesday, Imran claimed that the coalition government is planning to have the largest party in the nation engage in armed conflict with its own army.

He continued, "It is being done as part of a plan, and they want to create the image that the PTI is anti-army."

According to the former prime minister, India, Israel, and many western nations were the happiest after his government was overthrown.



"India used to claim that Imran Khan was an army puppet, yet during our government, the army and government worked closely together."

He claimed that PTI workers discovered the nation's defamation campaign.

"Asif Ali Zardari stated that the DG ISPR should be dispatched to India following the Mumbai attacks. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif said that the ISI was implicated in terrorism in India in the Dawn leaks, "he added.

Imran claimed that Nawaz Sharif even asked Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, to the wedding. "These folks accuse us of betraying them. They have a tonne of corruption charges and all of their money is abroad, yet they still identify as patriots."

"They are currently trying to lure us into a battle by running a campaign against the army and us. The ECP's case against forbidden funding was their first move in its attempt to destroy the party."

According to the PTI chairman, his party is the only one in Pakistan to have started political funding there.

(With inputs from agencies)



