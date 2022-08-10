Pakistan: Imran Khan's party PTI challenges election commission's illegal funding case verdict in Islamabad HC

Trouble continues to mount for Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is accused of receiving funding from prohibited sources.

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that Khan’s party had received millions of dollars as prohibited and illegal funds. ECP also issued a notice to the party asking why the funds should not be confiscated.

The long-awaited verdict was announced in the first week of August by a three-member ECP bench, which was headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja.

PTI founding member Akbar S Babar had filed the case. It had been pending since November 14, 2014.

ECP had also issued a notice to Khan and ordered him to appear personally on August 23 at the hearing in the prohibited funding case.

In a recent development, PTI led by Imran Khan on Wednesday (August 10) challenged ECP's verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

Imran Khan has rejected the verdict, stating that it is a part of a political vendetta against him. Khan also asked Sikander Sultan Raja to resign.

News agencies reported that the additional secretary general Omar Ayyub asked the court on behalf of the party to declare the election commission's decision as illegal. The writ also asked to annul the show-cause notice issued to the party.



In a speech on Thursday, Khan rejected the verdict and other allegations. He said that the funding was received by the party in 2012 when it was not prohibited.

As seen by the news agency Reuters, ECP's ruling stated: "The commission is satisfied that the contributions and donations have been received by the respondent party from prohibited sources."

The verdict also mentioned that the party hid 13 accounts and the declaration submitted to the commission about the party finances by Khan as its chairman from 2008 to 2013 was “found to be grossly inaccurate”.

(With inputs from agencies)

