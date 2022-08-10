Pakistan political crisis: Imran's party in turmoil after Shahbaz Gill's arrest

After informing that his aide Shahbaz Gill was arrested, former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan told a Pakistan media channel that he may also be arrested asserting that "getting arrested is a small thing".

Imran claimed he is fighting for "real freedom" and was ready to lay down his life. "I can't stay as a slave," the PTI chief told a media channel as reports claimed security has been stepped up around Imran's residence in Islamabad over fears the PTI chief may be arrested.

However, Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah said the report was unverified as speculation mounted that Punjab police officials were sent to Imran's house in Islamabad. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed PTI supporters would "protect" the former prime minister.

This is an abduction not an arrest. Can such shameful acts take place in any democracy? Political workers treated as enemies. And all to make us accept a foreign backed government of crooks. pic.twitter.com/3NYS1BCjtf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2022 ×

Sanaullah said police cannot be sent without the permission of the government. Islamabad police stated that it hadn't carried out any operation and urged people not to pay attention to false information.

Imran's party was thrown in turmoil after former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet claimed Gill was "abducted" by "people who came in vehicles without number plates". Imran declared that it was was "shameful act" and alleged that it was an "abduction" and "not an arrest".

Police in Pakistan however said the former minister was arrested for inciting rebellion. Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah said Gill was arrested on charges of sedition informing that he will be presented before the court.

The police have registered a number of cases against Shahbaz Gill including waging war against the state and abetting mutiny. Imran was forced to step down as prime minister after he lost the no-confidence vote in Parliament in a dramatic political drama. Shehbaz Sharif became the new prime minister as the country battles a deepening economic crisis amid political tensions with Imran's party.

(With inputs from Agencies)

