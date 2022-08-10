Donald Trump to testify in NY investigation on Wednesday

Former US President Donald Trump is set to testify under oath on Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into his business practices as a real estate mogul. Trump confirmed the development in a post on his Truth Social account.

This comes just days after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of another federal probe into whether he took classified records with him when he left the White House. Trump has been surrounded by a spate of legal activities in the past few days.

The investigation into his real estate business practices, which Trump has termed a ‘witch hunt’, is led by Attorney General Letitia James. Allegations against the Trump Organization include misstating the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers and misleading lenders and tax authorities. This was all reportedly done to reduce tax burden, secure favorable loan terms from banks or to simply justify his place among billionaires across the world, Letitia James has alleged.

“In New York City tonight. Seeing racist N.Y.S. Attorney General tomorrow, for a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history! My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this year, in a business filing, Letitia James had called Trump’s company’s business practices “fraudulent or misleading”. She had further stated that her office needs to question Mr. Trump and two of his adult children to understand who was responsible for that conduct.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have already been questioned in the matter.

The deposition was initially supposed to take place last month but was delayed due to Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump’s death on July 14.

