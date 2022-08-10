Tax returns of Donald Trump must be turned over to congressional committee, appeals court rules

In the United States, a federal appeals court on Tuesday (August 9) ruled that the tax returns of former President Donald Trump must be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee.

It appears to be another victory for the congressional committee but the 3-0 decision from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is likely to be appealed.

According to a statement from the committee’s Twitter account, "The DC Court of Appeals has just ruled that the law is on our side in seeking Trump’s tax returns. We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately."

Richard Neal, who is the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, sought Trump's returns in 2019. Since then, he has been engaged in a legal battle to see the former president's filings.

As quoted by Deadline, Neal in a statement wrote, "With great patience, we followed the judicial process, and yet again, our position has been affirmed by the Courts."

"I'm pleased that this long-anticipated opinion makes clear the law is on our side. When we receive the returns, we will begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program," the statement added.

FBI raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

This comes a day after FBI agents raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and broke into his safe. Trump said in a statement: "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

Although, Trump did not say why the raid took place, but he mentioned that his Mar-A-Lago "is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." He added that the agents "even broke into my safe."

