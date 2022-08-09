Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago home raided by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday executed a search warrant and conducted a raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Informing about the raid, Trump released a statement and said, "These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,"

Trump also complained that the FBI officers had broken into his safe. The Republican leader who aspires to run again in the 2024 Prez elections further added:

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."

It is still not clear why the FBI conducted a raid but it can be in connection to the events of January 6 when Trump allegedly attempted to overturn the Presidential elections.

Trump's aide's phone was seized by the FBI

As reported by WION, the FBI had last week obtained a new warrant to search the phone of John Eastman, Trump's former attorney.

Eastman is one of the key figures in the investigation as the Justice Department believes that he, along with Trump were in cahoots, planning the events of January 6.

It is important to note that Eastman was one of the few people to give a speech at a rally where Trump alleged election fraud and persuaded his supporters to march on the Capitol.

(This is a developing story. More inputs to follow)

