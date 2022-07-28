US Justice Department gets a fresh warrant to search Trump's lawyer phone

In connection to the January 6 Capitol Hill riots, the US Justice Department on Wednesday obtained a new warrant to search the phone of John Eastman, Donald Trump's lawyer.

The investigators stated that a fresh warrant was needed to search the divide, having already obtained one to take the device. According to a request filed in the court, the new warrant included a 'filter protocol' that would limit the access to the privileged material and other “evidence of specific federal crimes or specific types of material.”

Reportedly, investigators had seized Eastman's phone last month in Virginia when he was leaving a restaurant. At the time, Eastman objected to his phone being searched but District Judge Robert Brack stated that the FBI had the authority to unlock his phone.

Eastman is one of the key figures in the investigation as the Justice Department believes that he, along with then President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

It is important to note that Eastman was one of the few people to give a speech at a rally where Trump alleged election fraud and persuaded his supporters to march on the Capitol.

Congressional committee holds Trump responsible for January 6 events

The congressional committee looking into the insurrection attempt has already made it clear that Donald Trump should be held legally responsible for a shameful breach of his presidential duties.

AFP reports that a damning revelation by the chief lawyer for the White House Pat Cipollone disclosed to the committee that the president was even urged by advisers to release a statement ordering people out of the Capitol.

(With inputs from agencies)



