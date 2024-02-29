Top 10 news: Putin warns about 'real' risk of nuclear war; 112 killed while seeking food aid in Gaza, & more

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Feb 29) delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address to Russia's elite as he updated them about the ongoing war against Ukraine. In other news, the death toll rose to 112 after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds of Gazans waiting for food aid near Gaza City, on Thursday (Feb 29), according to Hamas-run health ministry officials.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Feb 29) delivered his annual state-of-the-nation address to Russia's elite as he updated them about the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Death toll rose to 112 after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds of Gazans waiting for food aid near Gaza City, on Thursday (Feb 29), according to Hamas-run health ministry officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that a minimum of 20 Indians, currently stuck in Russia, have reached out to Indian authorities seeking assistance said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing on Thursday (Feb 29).

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 8.4 per cent in the third quarter (October-December quarter), according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday (Feb 29) marking the fastest pace with which the economy grew in one-and-half years, beating all estimates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday (Feb 29) jointly inaugurated the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius.

In a historic surge, nearly 3,000 forest fires were documented in the Brazilian Amazon this month, marking the highest February count since records began in 1999.

Prince William undertook a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (Feb 29) to address the concerning rise in antisemitism. This public engagement followed his withdrawal from a royal event two days earlier due to a "personal matter."

Fumio Kishida, on Thursday (Feb 29) became the first sitting Japanese prime minister to appear before a parliamentary ethics committee where he vowed to end political fundraising parties amid an investigation into a major kickbacks scandal.



Consumer organisations from various EU nations have lodged formal complaints against Meta, alleging that the tech giant is unlawfully handling user data and employing its "pay or consent" mechanism to mask privacy violations.



