Brazilian Amazon witnessed 3,000 forest fires in February, highest since 1999

In a historic surge, nearly 3,000 forest fires were documented in the Brazilian Amazon this month, marking the highest February count since records began in 1999.

Climate change is identified as a significant factor, with Brazil's INPE space research institute reporting 2,940 fires—67 per cent more than the previous record in February 2007 and four times higher than the same month last year.

The northern region, particularly the state of Roraima housing the Yanomami Indigenous reserve, faced the brunt of the fires.

Ane Alencar, the scientific director of the IPAM Amazonia research institute, emphasized the role of climate anomalies, citing temperature records and the recurring impact of droughts as contributors to the escalating crisis.

Last year's devastating drought in the Brazilian Amazon, lasting from June to November, set the stage for massive fires, depleting water reserves, disrupting ecosystems, and affecting millions.

A study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) linked climate change as the primary driver of the "exceptional drought" in the world's largest rainforest.

Alencar noted that this environmental stress creates conditions conducive to large fires, with some possibly resulting from forest clearing for agriculture.

Despite deforestation halving last year due to enhanced environmental policing under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the loss of 5,152 square kilometers of forest cover underscores the ongoing environmental challenge.

President Lula, who returned to office in 2023, has pledged renewed commitment to combat climate change and aims to eliminate illegal deforestation in Brazil by 2030.

This contrasts with the previous administration of Jair Bolsonaro, criticized for a 75 per cent increase in average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon during his tenure (2019-2022).