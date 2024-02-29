Largest wildfire in Texas history claims 1 million acres

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas has expanded to over 1 million acres, making it the largest recorded wildfire in the state, surpassing the East Amarillo Complex fire in 2006. Despite efforts, the fire is only 3 per cent contained, as reported by fire officials on Thursday morning (Feb 29).

As of Wednesday (Feb 28) afternoon, the inferno has also scorched at least 31,590 acres in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

Tragically, the fire has wrought widespread devastation in northern Texas, claiming the life of 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship in Hutchinson County, whose family shared that her home was obliterated by the flames.

Watch: Wildfires in Texas ravage over 250,000 acres, prompt evacuation orders × This catastrophic event is part of a series of five destructive wildfires sweeping across the Texas Panhandle, resulting in at least one fatality and posing a severe threat to more homes, livestock, and livelihoods.

Despite the possibility of light precipitation on Thursday (Feb 29), the return of dry air and fierce winds forecasted for Friday (March 1) and the weekend is likely to intensify the inferno.

Key developments include:

- Concerns about power outages, with the North Plains Electric Cooperative needing to rebuild approximately 115 miles of line.

- Hemphill County experiencing significant losses, with 400,000 acres burned, numerous homes destroyed, and thousands of cattle perishing. Over 85 per cent of Texas' cattle are raised in the Panhandle.

- Additional large wildfires, such as the Windy Deuce Fire (142,000 acres, 30 per cent contained), Grape Vine Creek Fire (30,000 acres, 60 per cent contained), Magenta Fire (2,500 acres, 65 per cent contained), and 687 Reamer Fire (over 2,000 acres, 10 per cent contained).

- Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorizing extra state resources, including 94 firefighting personnel, 33 fire engines, and six air tankers.

- In Oklahoma, at least 13 homes have been destroyed, prompting Governor Kevin Stitt to activate emergency response teams.

- The city of Fritch, Texas, is under a boil water notice, and efforts are underway to provide water bottles to residents facing challenges due to power outages.

- Amarillo National Bank initiating a Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund with a $1 million donation to aid wildfire victims.

The situation remains critical, and authorities are mobilizing resources to address the multifaceted challenges arising from these devastating wildfires.