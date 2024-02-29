Wildfires in Texas: Massive burn scar seen from space; video of crew driving in flames goes viral

The historically massive wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma burnt such a large amount of land that the satellites were able to capture scorched ground from space.

In the satellite images, which captured burn scars stretching from the Texas Panhandle into western Oklahoma, the amount of carnage caused by the blazes could be seen clearly, as fires continued to burn.

Generally, burn scars are a combination of burned plant life, altered layers of soil and debris. In the satellite images, the burned scar appeared like an ashen charcoal grey and black amid the brown ground surrounding it.

Firefighters drive through Texas inferno, video goes viral

In a dramatic video, the moment was captured when a fire crew drove amid the rising flames of the massive Smokehouse Creek fire on Tuesday (Feb 27).

As the crew drove ahead, huge flames lapped at the sides of a bridge on which they moved. Even a fire whirl pirouettes moved forward towards the vehicle - showing the intense conditions inside the fire zone. A fast-moving wildfire raging through the Texas Panhandle has grown into the second-largest blaze the state has ever recorded. The fire is forcing mass evacuations and triggering widespread power outages as firefighters struggle to contain the fast-moving inferno. pic.twitter.com/u2u7ymDT6w — RT (@RT_com) February 28, 2024 × Fire whirls are formed when the air close to the ground gets superheated and quickly turns into strong swirling winds which eventually create a column of fire to rotate around it.

Fires likely to continue for days, says Texas county official

An active firefight is likely to continue for days as the fire grows with adverse weather on the horizon.

“We don’t have all the fires out. We are still currently fighting fires,” said Troy Schwiegerath, Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Pampa and Gray County Texas, while speaking to CNN.

Watch: Wildfires in Texas ravage over 250,000 acres, prompt evacuation orders “It’s going to burn forever. We’re going to have three more days of fire,” said Troy. Schwiegerath said that the Texas Forest Service has been helping fight the fires.

The cluster of wildfires, which have scorched the Texas Panhandle, includes a blaze which grew into one of the largest ever recorded in the state's history, as flames moved ahead with alarming speed, blackening the landscape.