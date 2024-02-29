PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart jointly inaugurate community development projects in island nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday (Feb 29) jointly inaugurated the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius.

The two leaders inaugurated the projects through video conferencing.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office released a statement saying that the inauguration of these projects stands as a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between the two countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate six community development projects in the island nation



(Video: news agency ANI) pic.twitter.com/gZswVUNp9p — WION (@WIONews) February 29, 2024 ×

