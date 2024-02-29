LIVE TV
PM Modi, Mauritius counterpart jointly inaugurate community development projects in island nation

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 29, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth Photograph:(ANI)
Story highlights

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office released a statement saying that the inauguration of these projects stands as a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday (Feb 29) jointly inaugurated the new Airstrip and St James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius.

The two leaders inaugurated the projects through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office stated, "The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius.

"The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development," it added.