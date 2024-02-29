LIVE TV
India: 1993 serial train blasts accused Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted by court in Rajasthan

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 29, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Abdul Karim Tunda Photograph:(ANI)
The main accused in the 1993 train serial bomb blast case, Abdul Karim Tunda was on Thursday (Feb 29) acquitted by a TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act) over lack of evidence.

