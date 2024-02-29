At least 70 people killed after Israel fired on Gazans collecting food aid: Hamas-run health ministry

At least 70 people were killed and 250 others were injured after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds of Gazans waiting for food aid in southwest of Gaza City, on Thursday (Feb 29), according to media reports citing Gaza emergency doctor and Hamas-run health ministry officials. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Palestinian enclave amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, according to the Gaza health ministry, crossed 30,000.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the attack on Gazans who were waiting for food aid and called it a cold-blooded "massacre."

After the initial reports of 50 people being killed during the attack, the Palestinian foreign ministry confirming the incident said at least 70 Palestinians were killed and 250 wounded.

The Israeli army said it was "checking" reports on the incident. Meanwhile, the United Nations' humanitarian office OCHA said it was "familiar with the reports".

More to follow...