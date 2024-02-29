Australian intelligence chief says former politician sold out nation to foreign spy ring

Mike Burgess, the director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), said on Wednesday (Feb 28) that a former politician sold out the country to a foreign spy ring. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Burgess said in Canberra that the ASIO confronted the spy ring to let them know that their cover had been blown.

Burgess said he declassified the details of the operation that used professional networking platforms, email and social media to target citizens. "This politician sold out their country, party and former colleagues to advance the interests of the foreign regime. At one point, the former politician even proposed bringing a prime minister's family member into the spies' orbit," he said.

'The A-Team'

Burgess did not reveal the country that was a part of the spy ring. Neither was the politician identified. The intelligence chief added that the foreign country successfully cultivated and recruited a former Australian politician several years ago. The politician would not be charged as they were no longer active in service.

Referring to the foreign spies as the "A Team," Burgess said in his Wednesday speech that the spies tried to attract Australians with national security information by offering them consulting roles.

Australian political figures and academics attending a conference abroad were met by "spies in disguise," he said. The intelligence chief added that one academic at the conference gave the foreign spies information about Australia's national security and defence priorities, while an aspiring politician provided political information.

"ASIO disrupted this scheme and confronted the Australians involved. While some were unwitting, others knew they were working for a foreign intelligence service," he said.

Burgess highlighted that the ASIO severed links between Australians and the foreign intelligence service, and several individuals should be grateful that the espionage and foreign interference laws were not retrospective.

He further said that the ASIO confronted the A-Team directly in late 2023 in an online encounter, and told it to stop. "We want the A-team to know its cover is blown," he said.

He further said that the ASIO confronted the A-Team directly in late 2023 in an online encounter, and told it to stop. "We want the A-team to know its cover is blown," he said.

Spy chief faces calls to name former politician

With the revelation of this news, Burgess faced calls to name the former politician, Reuters reported. "Mr Burgess, having gone this far, must name that person rather than potentially smear everyone who has served their country," former Liberal party politician Joe Hockey said in a post on X.

Speaking to a local radio station, opposition leader Peter Dutton said that if the intelligence chief did not identify the politician, "then there is a cloud hanging over everybody else."

Meanwhile, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles told reporters in Canberra that he was not aware of the details of the case, but added he respected ASIO’s decision to keep the name confidential.

“What's important here to understand is, firstly, that there is a threat of foreign espionage in this country, that those of us who are involved in public administration, including politicians, obviously, need to be completely vigilant about that,” Defence Minister Marles said.