Indian govt working to bring back Indians stranded in Russia, official says

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that a minimum of 20 Indians, currently stuck in Russia, have reached out to Indian authorities seeking assistance. This development was communicated by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a press briefing on Thursday (Feb 29).

India is actively engaged in efforts to repatriate these individuals, asserting its commitment to ensuring their safe return home. Jaiswal said that Indian authorities are maintaining regular communication with Russian officials to facilitate the necessary arrangements for the Indians' repatriation. #WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "It is our understanding that there are 20 people who've gone there to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army. These are the people who have contacted us, and that is our understanding that this is the number that… pic.twitter.com/5kXPrUtTrR — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024 × Acknowledgment of the situation

The Indian government had formally acknowledged the predicament faced by some of its citizens amidst Russia's conflict with Ukraine on February 23. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Centre affirmed its dedication to collaborating with Russian authorities to expedite the release and safe return of these stranded individuals.

The situation presents numerous challenges, necessitating close coordination between Indian and Russian authorities to navigate logistical complexities and ensure the safe passage of the affected individuals. Efforts are being made to streamline processes and overcome hurdles hindering repatriation.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals stranded in foreign territories remains a top priority for the Indian government. The MEA continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to providing necessary assistance and support to facilitate their return to India.

Also watch | Russia: Alexei Navalny to be burried on March 1; Navalny's widow fears arrests at funeral Diplomatic channels are being leveraged to address the plight of Indian citizens in Russia, underscoring the significance of international cooperation and collaboration in times of crisis. The Indian government is actively engaging with relevant stakeholders to expedite repatriation efforts and alleviate the distress faced by stranded nationals.